Armenian artist Kevork Mourad explores ‘Memory Gates’ at Holy Cross College in Worcester

Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad’s immersive installation “Memory Gates” will be on view at The Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester from March 4 through April 11, Telegram & Gazette reports.

Mourad has been at Holy Cross in February as an artist in residence in collaboration with the college’s Arts Transcending Borders program.

Using his signature style of spontaneous drawing and printmaking techniques, Mourad has been creating “Memory Gates,” a work imagined as a series of doors and passageways that visitors can pass through. The work explores themes of cultural plurality and collective memory.

During Mourad’s residency, students have been invited to work alongside the artist, assisting in the execution and installation of the work as it unfolds. Meredith Fluke, director of the Cantor Art Gallery, said “Our goal is for Holy Cross students to be involved directly in Kevork’s process, and to benefit from Kevork’s deeply collaborative and generative practice.”

More content will be added on as the exhibition continues to be created on site.

Mourad has lived and worked in Brooklyn, N.Y., since 1998. He was born and grew up in Syria to a family of Armenian heritage, his ancestors having sought refuge there from the Armenian Genocide. He received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yerevan Institute of Fine Arts in Armenia, an institution which places an emphasis on cultural traditions in addition to its intensive studio curriculum.