President Sarkissian meets leaders of opposition Homeland Salvation Movement

President Armen Sarkissian met with the leaders of the Homeland Salvation Movement, Vazgen Manukyan, the Movement’s joint candidate for Prime Minister, Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the Homeland Party, Vahram Baghdasaryan, member of the RPA Executive Body, and Artsvik Minasyan, member of the ARF Supreme Body.

The interlocutors exchanged views on ways to resolve the crisis in the country and reduce tensions caused by recent events. The leaders of the movement presented their approaches and views.