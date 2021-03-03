Exhibition of Artsakh Manuscripts opens at Matenadaran

An exhibition of Artsakh manuscripts transferred from the Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific and cultural center to the Matenadaran during the 2020 war opened at the Mashtots Matenadaran today.

The exhibition presents the centers of Artsakh writing: Amaras, Gandzasar, Yeghishe Arakyal Monastery, Gtchavank, Metsaranats St. Hakobavank, Khadavank, Dadivank, Yeritsmankants monastery, Shushi. A total of about 8 dozen manuscripts written, illustrated and kept in Artsakh, archival documents, antique books printed in Shushi are on display.

“During the hottest moment of the war, all our exhibits were transferred from our Gandzasar branch to Yerevan,” Matenadaran Director Vahan Ter-Gondyan said in his opening remarks.

He expressed special thanks to the staff at the Gandzasar branch, led by Director Aram Torsyan, for organizing this work, but especially for supporting the volunteers during the evacuation of the artefacts.

On this occasion, the Matenadaran gave letters of thanks to Lieutenant Colonel Anahit Martirosyan, Gagik Bayadyan and Elen Babalyan.

The book “Utik Writing Centers” by Matenadaran senior researcher Tamar Minasyan was presented within the framework of the event.