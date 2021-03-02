Armenian teen stuns the jury at Russian TV show

Armenian Garik Zabelyan, 16, stunned the jury at the Russian TV show “Ну-ка, все вместе!”

The teenager received an overwhelming majority of 100 jury votes after the stunning performance of Whitney Houston’s Run to You.

“During the first broadcast, 16-year-old Garik Zabelian made all one hundred experts stand up with his amazing voice and incredible performance of the Whitney Houston song,” jury member Sergey Lazarev captioned the video of the performance on Facebook.

Philipp Kirkorov could not hold back tears.