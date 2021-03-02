Armenian FM, EU Commissioner discuss issues on bilateral agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Oliver Varhei, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood & Enlargement,

The interlocutors had a detailed discussion on a number of issues on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. Minister Aivazian congratulated Commissioner Oliver Varhe on the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, expressing confidence that it would give a new impetus to Armenia-EU relations.

The parties exchanged views on the Eastern Partnership Vision 2020, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the integrity and inclusiveness of the initiative.

Issues of regional security and stability were also touched upon during the telephone conversation. The sides attached importance to the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh on the spot.

The Minister emphasized the imperative of the implementation of the humanitarian obligations stipulated in the trilateral statement of November 9, in particular, the return of prisoners of war and other detainees.