Aivazian, Borrell discuss perspectives of Armenia – EU partnership

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with the Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The interlocutors congratulated each other on the completion of the ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, stressing that it opens new perspectives for the multi-sectoral partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the EU High Representative also exchanged views on cooperation with the EU and EU member states within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, as well as on the schedule of upcoming EaP events.

Issues of regional security and stability were also discussed in detail. The interlocutors exchanged views on the involvement of international partners in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and the challenges facing Armenians of Artsakh as a result.

The sides addressed the issues of Karabakh peace settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.