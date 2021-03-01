President, Prime Minister had a meeting today

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met today, the President’s Office reports.

The Office said “the Prime Minister went to see Armen Sarkissian, who is is in poor health.”

Naturally, the President and the Prime Minister also referred to the internal political situation in the country.

The President’s Office urges to refrain from spreading provocative and false information and emphasize once again that the President of the Republic is guided exclusively by the Constitution, with national and pan-national interests, acting within the framework of his constitutional powers.