Armenian PM holds rally at Republic Square

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 1, 2021, 18:59
The rally invited by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commenced at Republic Square.

The opposition” Homeland Salvation Movement”  is holding a rival rally on Baghramyan Avenue,  demanding the Prime Minister to step down.

