PM Pashinyan challenges the opposition to early elections

PM Pashinyan challenges the opposition for snap parliamentary elections

Speaking in front of thousands of supporters at Republic Square, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for early parliamentary elections.

“We are often accused that we made the proposal to hold elections in order not to hold elections, i. e. it was a formal offer,” Pashinyan said.

He said the offer is still in force, and early elections will be held if parliamentary forces agree.

“We are confident that people are able to establish legitimate power in the country through free expression of will,” he stated.

Supporters of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gathered in Republic Square

“They [the opposition] had all chances to demonstrate in the squares that people demand my resignation, but they failed to. I’m giving a second chance, I’m making this challenge. Let’s go and see whose resignation people demand, to see what people demand,” the Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan said they had even thought about slogans for the campaign, and one of them would be “End to Velvet.”

“You have raised me to the ranks of Prime Minister, and you, only you are eligible to remove me from the post,” the Prime Minister said, addressing the public.

“We will not be seeking our victory in those elections, we will be seeking your victory, because you have to win. Only one force – the people -should be the winner in the Republic of Armenia,” he stated.