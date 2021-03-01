More on President’s refusal to sign the decree on dismissal of the Army chief

The President of the Republic carries out his functions only through the powers defined by the Constitution and impartially, the President’s Office said in a statement, adding that he makes decisions guided exclusively by national interests.

The comments come after the President’s decision to return thedraft decree on dismissing the Chief of the General Staff with objections gave way to specilations.

The Office reminds that the President of the Republic does not represent the interests of any political force, therefore, “in that sense any speculation is inadmissible.”

“The most important mission of the President of the Republic is to follow the observance of the Constitution, to use the institution of the President as a platform for negotiations, to find ways to resolve the situation in the country. The President of the Republic has repeatedly suggested and reaffirming his readiness to unite the political forces around the negotiating table in order to settle the differences and find mutually acceptable solutions,” his Office said.

It was noted that the President of the Republic returned the draft decree on dismissal of the Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, with his objections, exercising his authority defined by Part 2 of Article 139 of the Constitution.

“The reasons for not accepting the President’s objections were sent to the Office of the President of the Republic on the evening of February 28, 2021, and were entered on the first working day following it, March 1, 2021.

The Office said it has received the reasons for refusal to accept the Presidents objections, and the president will express his position on the draft decree in accordance with Article 139, Part 2 of the Constitution within the timeframe established by the legislation.