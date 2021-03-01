March 1 events a pain for all of us – President

The events of March 1, 2008, which resulted in innocent victims, are a pain for all of us, President Armen Sarkissian says.

“The political struggle must not go beyond the bounds of legitimacy, it must not lead to shocks, instability, contradictions must not turn into an atmosphere of intolerance, mutual hatred, moreover, confrontation and division,” President Sarkissian said in a message.

He once again called on everyone to show tolerance and solidarity.

“We need unity and solidarity,” the President said.

“Especially today, unity and tolerance are vital for our state and people,” he added.

On behalf of the President of the Republic, flowers were laid this morning at the statue of Myasnikyan to pay tribute to the memory omof the victims of the March 1, 2008 tragic events.

Ten were killed as public clashed with police in an unrest that followed the 2008 presidential election.