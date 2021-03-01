Estonian lawmakers call for immediate return of Armenian POWs

Armenia’s Friendship Group members in the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu)have expressed their deepest condolences to the Armenian people over the massacres in the Azerbaijani city of Sumgait, during which civilians, including women, children and the elderly, were killed, the Armenian Embassy to Estonia informs.

“We are deeply convinced that violence is not a solution to problems. The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh’s status can only be resolved peacefully and through diplomatic means,” MPs Raivo Tamm, Mikhail Lotman, Mati Raidma, Tarmo Kruusimäe, Paul Puustusmaa said in a statement.

“In order to make progress, it is essential to resolve the humanitarian issues, in particular the immediate and unconditional return of prisoners of war,” the lawmakers stated.

“Resolving humanitarian issues, as well as refraining from hostile rhetoric, are the first but necessary steps towards building an atmosphere of trust and peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” they concluded.