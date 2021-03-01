Sport

Catalan police make several arrests over financial issues at Barcelona

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 1, 2021, 16:31
Less than a minute

Catalan police say they have made several arrests after searching the offices of Spanish side Barcelona, the BBC reports.

The number of arrests made and the identity of those involved have not yet been confirmed.

The police operation was conducted on Monday after an investigation into financial issues at Barcelona.

The club’s presidential elections take place on Sunday after their previous president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, announced his resignation in October.

