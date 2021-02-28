Turkish media won’t cover Monday rally in Yerevan – MFA

No Turkish media outlet will cover Monday rally in Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The comments come after one of Telegram channels reported that the Turkish TRT TV had received approval from certain government agencies in Armenia to cover the meeting.

In response to the inquiry of the “Information Verification Center”, the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that no application for accreditation had been received from the given news outlet.

It added that no Turkish media outlet had applied for accreditation.

The National Security Service earlier refuted the reports about the entry of representatives of the special group of the Turkish Armed Forces into the Republic of Armenia.

The National Security Service urged not to pay attention to misinformation, to be vigilant, and called on those who spread unverified reports to refrain from such practices.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a rally at the Republic Square at 6:30 pm on Monday.

The opposition forces will meet on Baghramyan Avenue at 6 pm to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation.