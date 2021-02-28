There will be no new civil clashes in Armenia – PM Pashinyan

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures there won’t be any more civil clashes in Armenia.

Speaking ahead of the rally expected on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “On the symbolic day of March 1 “we must reiterate the resoluteness of the public to protect the civilian democratic, constitutional order and people’s power in the Republic of Armenia.”

“I don’t mean the protection of power of this government or my power, but people’s power. I don’t have power in this country, here the power belongs to people, who have delegated it to me for a certain period,” he further elaborated.

The Prime Minister stressed that there will not be new “March 1s” and civil clashes in the country.

The Prime Minister said that at a rally on Monday he will refer to the process of criminal proceedings on March 1 case, the “military coup attempt,” and the President’s “incomprehensible” decision to reject the proposal to fire the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ten were killed as people clashed with police on March 1, 2008 in an unrest that followed the presidential elections.