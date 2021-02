Rep. Costa calls for greater U.S. action to secure the release of Armenian POWs

CA Central Valley Congressman Jim Costa calls for greater U.S. action to secure the release of Armenian prisoners of war and captives, illegally held by Azerbaijan over 100 days after the November 9th cease-fire agreement.

The Congressman had an exchange on the issue with Dr. Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of New America, during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing titled “America Forward: Restoring Diplomacy and Development in a Fracturing World.”