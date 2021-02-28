Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing against Armenians strongly condemnable – President

The Sumgait atrocity and the whole Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing against Armenians, which is already taking place in the conditions of modern civilization, are strongly condemnable, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said on the 33rd anniversary of Sumgait pogroms. .

“33 years ago these days, bloody acts were carried out against the local Armenian population in the city of Sumgait, Azerbaijan,” he said.

“The massacres and violence, deportations and deprivations planned by the Azerbaijani authorities were a crime against Armenians. It was the Azerbaijani response to the peaceful struggle waged by our compatriots in Artsakh to live freely in the historical cradle,” President Sarkissian noted.

He said that Sumgait’s impunity led to other tragedies two years later, this time in Baku, then in Gandzak and Maragha.

“The policy of anti-Armenianism was also manifested in the last war, in particular through the inhuman treatment of the population of Artsakh, the Armenian captives, torture and murder. The fate of many of our compatriots is still unknown due to the war against Artsakh,” the President said.

“The Sumgait atrocity and the whole Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing against Armenians, which is already taking place in the conditions of modern civilization, are strongly condemnable,” he added.

“I bow to the memory of our compatriots who fell victim to the Azerbaijani violence,” President Sarkissian concluded.