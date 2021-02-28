Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to hold fourth meeting on March 1

A new meeting of the trilateral working group on Nagorno-Karabakh at the level of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers will be held on March 1 in video format, Russian Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk said after the third meeting of the working group in Moscow, TASS reports.

“The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the working group via videoconference on March 1, 2021,” he said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements between the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan in the field of transport and economic relations.

“During the meeting, the main directions of joint work, arising from the implementation of paragraph 9 of the statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation of November 9, 2020, as well as paragraphs 2, 3, 4 of the statement of January 11, 2021 were considered,” he pointed out.

“The Parties considered the reports of the expert subgroups on rail, road and combined transportation, as well as on issues of security, sanitary, veterinary, phytosanitary and other types of control,” he added.

Overchuk noted that the working group has decided to finalize the draft report, provided for by the leaders’ statement of January 11, 2021, on the list and schedule for the implementation of measures for the restoration and construction of new transport infrastructure facilities necessary for organizing, implementing and ensuring the safety of international transport.