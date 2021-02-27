UN ready to send humanitarian mission to Nagorno Karabakh

The UN has reiterated it is ready to deploy an initial independent inter‑agency humanitarian assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and other conflict-affected areas at the earliest opportunity.

“We have informed all relevant actors in that regard. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UN Refugee Agency and relevant UN entities continue to engage with all concerned on the specific parameters and timing of the deployment of the planned mission,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told a daily briefing. He said the latest official communication was sent on 19 February.

“The mission hopes to get a clearer picture of the humanitarian situation on the ground and broadly assess the conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns of all displaced populations,” Dujarric said.

“We look forward to a formal reply to our latest communication. We call on all relevant groups to cooperate fully with the UN entities to ensure their unfettered and speedy access to conduct such a mission, which will be solely based on the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence,” he added.