Armenian PM sends motion on dismissal of Army chief back to the President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent the motion to dismiss the Chief of General Staff back to the President of the Republic again.

The Prime Minister said he expects it will be signed in accordance with the established procedure.

Earlier today President Armen Sarkissian decided to send the draft decree on dismissal of the Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces to the Prime Minister’s Office with objections.

“This decision does not contribute to resolving the situation at all,” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.



He pledged to “speak about the rest at the Republic Square as agreed.”

