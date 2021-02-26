Western Armenian to be taught in Cyprus public high schools

The Republic of Cyprus has approved a programme to implement the teaching of the Western Armenian in some local public Lyceums with enough Armenian students attending, Vartkes Mahdessian, Armenian MP in the Cyprus Parliament, informs.

“We believe that such an arrangement will not only secure the continuous learning of the Armenian language for our children, but will also contribute to the further enhancement of our culture,” Vartkes Mahdessian said.

“On this positive development, we feel obliged to express our deepest gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Culture, for the continuous interest and support expressed towards the Armenian Community of Cyprus,” the MP said.