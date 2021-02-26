US continues to support democratic processes in Armenia – Department of State

The US is following the situation in Armenia very closely, Spokesman for the Department of State Ned Price told a daily press briefing.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint and to avoid any escalatory or violent actions. We remind all parties of the bedrock democratic principle that states’ armed forces should not intervene in domestic politics,” he said.

“The United States has been a steadfast supporter of the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia. We continue to support Armenia’s democracy and its sovereignty, and we urge its leaders to resolve their differences peacefully while respecting the rule of law, Armenia’s democracy, and its institutions,” the Spokesperson stated.

Asked whether the demand of the General STaff of the ARmed Forces for the Prime Minister’s resignation was an incitement or attempt or a coup attempt, Price said:

“The Department of State has a process to determine whether a coup has transpired. We talked about that process in the context of a very different setting, and that was Burma and the coup determination that we arrived at in the aftermath of the military’s overthrow of Burma’s democratic civilian leadership on February 1st. I think I said at the time that there are three criteria that this department looks for in making that determination. Of course, there has been no such determination in this case. We continue to support Armenia’s democracy and its sovereignty, and we’ll continue to watch developments very closely as they unfold,” he concluded.