CoE Secretary General on events in Armenia: All political disagreements should be resolved in a peaceful manner

Statement by Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić says all political disagreements in Armenia should be resolved in a peaceful manner.

“I have been closely following recent developments in our member state Armenia and I call for calm, restraint and responsibility,” she said.

“All political disagreements should be discussed and resolved in a peaceful manner, around an inclusive negotiating table involving civilian representatives of society and in line with the principles of democracy and the rule of law,” the Secretary General noted.

She said the Council of Europe remains at the disposal of the Armenian authorities and civil society to provide assistance in this respect.