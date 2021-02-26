Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the losses of the peoples in the region for three decades

Azerbaijan has unleashed two large-scale wars against the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination resulting in tens of thousands of casualties, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan stated.

“Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the losses and deprivations peoples of the region have suffered for three decades,” she said in comments to Aysor.am.

The comments come after the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued a statement on the events near the town of Aghdam of 1992, once again voicing the traditional accusations against Armenia.

“During the two wars unleashed against the people of Artsakh as well as the period preceding it, Azerbaijani side resorted to mass atrocities, including ethnic cleansing and war crimes,” the Spokesperson said.

She reminded that the murders of the Armenian civilians by Azerbaijani soldiers in the territories of the Hadrut region of Artsakh it took control of during the recent war have been described as war crimes by respective international bodies, specifically the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.