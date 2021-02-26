Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet in Moscow on February 27

The third meeting of the trilateral working group will be held in Moscow under the joint chairmanship of the deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters today, TASS reports.

“The third meeting of the trilateral Working Group under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy prime Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation is planned to be held on February 27 in Moscow. At the moment, all parties have confirmed their participation,” Alexei Overchuk said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed to create such a format on January 11. The group is tasked with negotiating the unblocking of transport links in the region.