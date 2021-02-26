Armenian President, Parliament Speaker discuss situation in the country

President Armen Sarkissian met with the Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan.

The interlocutors discussed the role of the President and the Parliament in easing the current domestic political situation.

Opponents and supporters of Prime Minister Nikol Pashnyan rallied in Armenia on Thursday after the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of the government.

Pashinyan branded it as an attempted coup and announced the decision to dismiss the chief of the General Staff.

President Armen Sarkissian is yet to sign a relevant decree.