Armenian Ambassador briefs Sen. Menendez on crisis resulting from Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersesyan held a phone conversation with Senator Bob Menendez (D – New Jersey).

The Ambassador congratulated Senator Menendez on his election as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

During the phone conversation the Ambassador described the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh and stressed the importance of the involvement of the international community, including United States to overcome the challenges.

Ambassador Nersesyan drew the Senator’s attention to the issue of Armenian prisoners of war, captured civilians, and both stressed the need to take the necessary measures for their immediate repatriation.

At the request of the Senator, Varuzhan Nersesyan presented the ongoing situation related to the domestic developments in Armenia.