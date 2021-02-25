Pashinyan, Putin discuss the situation in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The situation in Armenia was discussed.

Vladimir Putin attached importance to maintaining peace and order in Armenia, resolving the situation within the framework of the law.

The Russian President called on all parties to show restraint.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today warned of an “attempted military coup,” after the country’s armed forces said he and his cabinet must resign.

The army “must obey the people and elected authorities,” he told thousands of supporters in the capital Yerevan. The opposition staged a rival rally.