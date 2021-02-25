General Staff says its statement not directed by anyone

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia has issued a second statement, reiterating the clear stance on Prime Minister’s resignation.

“The statement issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces in the morning of February 25 was not directed by anyone or made under pressure from anyone. This is the clear conviction and position of the Generals and Officers, whose goal is to serve the salvation of the homeland at this crucial moment,” the General Staff said in a statement shared by Samvel Asatryan, Chief Public Information Officer at the General Staff.

Earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement, demanding the Prime Minister to step down.

The statement, signed by the Chief of General Staff, his deputies, and over three dozen top military commanders, said “the Prime Minister and the government are no longer able to make reasonable decisions in this critical and fatal situation for the Armenian people.”