The European Union is following developments in Armenia very closely. We ask all actors for calm and to avoid any rhetoric or actions that could lead to further escalation, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

“Political differences must be resolved peacefully and in strict adherence to the principles and processes of parliamentary democracy,” the EU said, reminding that in line with the Armenian Constitution, the armed forces “shall maintain neutrality in political matters and shall be under civilian control.”

“Maintaining the democratic and constitutional order is the only way Armenia can effectively tackle the challenges it is confronted with,” the statement reads.