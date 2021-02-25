Armenian Armed Forces fully protect the borders – Defense Ministry

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia fully protect the borders of our Motherland and ensure security, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The army is an apolitical structure, and all attempts to involve the armed forces in any political process are inadmissible,” the Ministry said.

“Any such attempt threatens the stability and security of the Republic of Armenia. The Armenian Ministry of Defense will respond to any such action,” the Ministry said.

The statement comes after the General Staff of the Armed Forces demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation.

PM Nikol Pashinyan called it an “attempted military coup” and called a rally at the Republic Square.