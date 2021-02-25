Home | All news | Politics | Armenian, Russian FMs talk on phone PoliticsTop Armenian, Russian FMs talk on phone Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 25, 2021, 16:23 Less than a minute Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry said. The interlocutors stressed the need to ensure regional security and stability. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 25, 2021, 16:23 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print