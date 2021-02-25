PoliticsTop

Armenian, Russian FMs talk on phone

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 25, 2021, 16:23
Less than a minute

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry said.

The interlocutors stressed the need to ensure regional security and stability.

