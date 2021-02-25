Armenian President calls for vigilance, soberness and restraint amid tensions

President Armen Sarkissian has called for vigilance, soberness and restraint amid political tensions.

“Today, when we have not yet overcome the consequences of the war unleashed against Artsakh, when we have thousands of victims and wounded, when there are serious regional threats, we are, unfortunately, again in an extremely explosive situation, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences for our state. to result in irreversible losses,” the President said.

“The martial law is in place in the country. The external danger is real: declaration of a ceasefire is not a peace treaty. There are many challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh,” he added.

The President called on everyone – state bodies, law enforcement agencies, political forces, all citizens – to show restraint and common sense, as “every ill-considered word or action increases the tension and deepens the crisis.”

He also called not to give in to provocations, to refrain from calls for hatred and intolerance.

“Our people can not afford to split, any attempt to destabilize the state or endanger the statehood must be rejected,” he stressed.

The President urged to act unconditionally within the framework of the Constitution.

“Reaffirming the role of the Presidential Institution as a balancing body, I urgently take steps to defuse tensions and find ways to resolve the situation peacefully,” President Sarkissian said.

“Shaking the country will be an insult to the memory of thousands of our children who died in the war. I call on all of you to be vigilant, sober and restrained,” the President concluded.