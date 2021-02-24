Return of captives a key issue: Armenian President receives EU’s Special Representative

President Armen Sarkissian received a delegation led by Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin also took part in the meeting.

The interlocutors touched upon the new realities created after the war, the issues of security and stability in the region. The EU Special Representative reaffirmed the European Union’s support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Armen Sarkissian referred to humanitarian issues, noting that the immediate return of Armenian captives – servicemen and civilians – from Azerbaijan is a key issue. He also attached importance to the issue of finding the missing persons and handing them over to the Armenian side.

Speaking about the new challenges that emerged in the post-war period, President Sarkissian referred to the demarcation and delimitation processes, especially the issues related to the security of the border communities of Syunik region.

During the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership, referring to the opportunities of future cooperation.