Armenian PM congratulates Georgia’s Garibashvili on assuming office

Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to newly appointed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili on assuming the post of Prime Minister. The message reads:

“Excellency,

I congratulate you on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Georgia and wish you every success in this important and responsible position for the benefit of Georgia and the Georgian people.



The strong ties of friendship between Armenia and Georgia are underpinned by centuries old mutual contacts, deep respect and trust between our peoples. I am confident that our governments will continue to cooperate with a view to implementing joint programs to tap the full potential of Armenian-Georgian cooperation to the benefit of our two nations.”