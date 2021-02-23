Sitting of the Supreme Religious Council commences at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

Sitting of the Supreme Religious Council commenced at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.



Before addressing the agenda, the members of the congregation prayed for the clergymen who died in the Artsakh war last year, after which the Catholicos of All Armenians brought his patriarchal blessing and message to everyone on the occasion of the meeting.

The challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh in the post-war situation, the problems of the captives and the missing will be discussed during the meeting.

Reference will be made to the danger of emigration in the current situation, the steps taken to protect and preserve the sanctuaries of Artsakh, the issues related to the organization of the Church’s pastoral care and ritual life in the post-war post-epidemic conditions.

The bulletin of activities of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in 2020 will be presented, reports will be delivered on the organization of the National-Church Assembly, the process of strengthening, renovation of the Mother Cathedral, the fundraiser organized for that purpose, and the results of the Church’s mission.



