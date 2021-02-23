Rep. Langevin calls on Biden Administration to hold Aliyev accountable for aggression against Artsakh

Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin has condemned the Azerbaijani government instigated massacres against the Armenian community in Sumgait-Kirovabad-Baku, calling on the Biden Administration to hold Aliyev accountable for ongoing aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Rep. Langevin’s full statement is below:

I rise to mourn and honor the victims of the massacres against Armenians of Sumgait on February 27-29, 1988; of Kirovabad on November 21-27, 1988; and of Baku on January 13-19, 1990. During these events, attackers tortured and killed hundreds of Armenian residents.

I condemn these pogroms and subsequent aggression by the Azerbaijanis against Armenian civilians and their culture. As we approach the anniversary of the attacks in Sumgait 33 years ago and reflect on Azerbaijan’s ruthless aggression in Artsakh last fall,

I urge the U.S. to take a leading role in achieving a fair, just, and lasting peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has shed innocent blood for far too long, and its actions are a clear violation of the international order.

I call on the Biden Administration to take a different approach from the previous administration when it comes to holding bad actors accountable. The U.S. must uphold human rights for everyone, everywhere.