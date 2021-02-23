Facebook to restore news pages in Australia

Facebook has announced it will restore news content to its users in Australia, the BBC reports.

The social media giant has blocked news to Australians since last Thursday in response to a proposed law which would make it and Google pay news publishers for content.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said news pages would be restored on Facebook “in the coming days”.

Amendments would be made to the law, he added in a statement on Tuesday.

The government has said its legislation aims to set up a “fairer” negotiation process between the tech giants and news companies over the value of news content.

The legislation – seen as a possible test case for regulation globally – has been strongly opposed by Facebook and Google.

But Facebook said on Tuesday that it had been reassured by recent discussions with the government.