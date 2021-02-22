MEPs call for EU’s more active involvement in Karabakh conflict settlement

Members of the friendship group with Artsakh in the European Parliament, MEPs Sylvie Guillaume, François Alfonsi, Costas Mavrides and Peter van Dalen urge the EU to become more involved in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement by supporting the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs.

The MEPs also call to urge Azerbaijan to free Armenian captives.

#HautKarabakh L'aide humanitaire de 3M de la @EU_Commission aux victimes du conflit est la bienvenue



Avec mes collègues @F_Alfonsi @petervdalen @MavridesCostas je demande aussi que l'#UE

▶️s'occupe des prisonniers de guerre arméniens

▶️joue un rôle + actif via le groupe de Minsk — Sylvie Guillaume (@sylvieguillaume) February 19, 2021

At the same time the lawmakers welcome the European Commission՛ս additional €3 million in humanitarian aid to assist those affected by the recent large–scale hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, including a significant number of displaced people.

Since the beginning of the hostilities in September 2020, the EU has mobilized a total of €6.9 million in humanitarian assistance.