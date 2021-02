Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10 after Avetik Isahakyan in Stepanakert and the acquisition of new property, Fr. Koryun Baghdasaryan, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, informs.

After the renovation, 178 students will have the opportunity to study in the preschool.

The total cost will be 11,281,308 AMD.

This is the first stage of the Jerusalem Joint Commission’s participation in the reconstruction of Artsakh.