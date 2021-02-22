EU supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts towards Karabakh conflict settlement

The European Union supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and is ready to contribute to the intensification of talks within that framework, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said at a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin also took part in the meeting.

The Defense Minister briefed the guests on the situation in the region following the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the process of implementation of the provisions of the November 9 joint statement.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan stressed that Azerbaijan does not fulfill the provisions of Article 8 of the statement on the return of prisoners of war and other detainees, and uses the mentioned process for political purposes to exert additional pressure on Armenia.

The parties discussed other issued of regional security, as well.