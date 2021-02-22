EU-Armenia Agreement promotes development of clean, alternative sources of energy

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) promotes development of clean, alternative sources of energy, contributing to green growth and new jobs.

Since signing CEPA, Armenia has seen major improvements in this sector with EU support, the EU Delegation in Armenia says.

A solar farm with 4,000 solar panels was constructed in Gladzor, Vayots Dzor, bringing renewable energy, new jobs and boosting ecotourism in the region.

In July 2020 the development of the first utility-scale solar power plant in Armenia and Caucasus was announced with support of EBRD, IFC and the EU.

The 55 MW power plant in Mets Masrik, Gegharkunik, will help Armenia reduce its reliance on imported fuels

150 kindergartens in Armenia are now energy efficient and resilient to earthquakes thanks to EU – creating safer and sustainable environments for children.

Residents in Vayk and Spitak now pay less for their heating thanks to the European Union.