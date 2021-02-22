Armenian DM briefs Iran’s Ambassador on the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.
The Minister briefed the Ambassador on the situation created by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.
During the meeting the parties touched upon issues related to the Armenian-Iranian multilateral cooperation and touched upon regional issues and processes.
