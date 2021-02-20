Opposition holds rally, march in Yerevan

The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement held a rally in Yerevan. The parties involved in the movement and their supporters demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down.

Addressing the rally, Vazgen Manukyan, the Movement’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister, said the day is symbolic, as it marks the 33rd anniversary of the start of the Artsakh movement.

“Artsakh – the the only island left inhabited by its native people, Armenians, after the genocide – applied for unification with Armenia. And all our people stood up. We have come a long way since then. From the very beginning of the Karabakh movement, other issues were raised. We felt very strong. We set bigger goals. We set the task of creating an independent state, an independent state based on national ideas, the idea of ​​freedom, justice, prosperity for the whole nation, protection, role in the world and in this region. And we went forward,” said Manukyan.





Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia

Speaking about plans, he noted that everyday work is needed to achieve change of power. He stressed the need to create committees in different parts of the country.

He called to organize strikes, demonstrations, walk around Armenia in convoys of cars, get people up. “It takes time and work,” he said.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, coordinator of the Homeland Salvation Movement and representative of the ARF Supreme Body, said that from February 22, disobedience rallies will be held in Yerevan every day to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Participants of the rally then marched in different directions to hold acts of civil disobedience.