March dedicated to Artsakh Revival Day held in Stepanakert

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by high-ranking officials and the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, marched in the procession dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh movement, laid flowers at the Stepanakert city memorial.



The President also visited the military pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of those killed in defense of the homeland.