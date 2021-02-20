Armenian envoy, UN official discuss provision of humanitarian aid to war-affected people of Artsakh

Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan had a virtual meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr. Mark Lowcock.

The sides discussed the issues of provision of the UN humanitarian assistance to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The works with the Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), carried out since October 2020, are aimed at identifying practical mechanisms of directing the UN humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh, in the aftermath of the war.

Stressing the urgency of the issue, the Permanent Representative of Armenia reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to facilitate the provision of the UN assistance to Artsakh population based on the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.