Truth To Power: LA cinemas to offer a stream of new Serj Tankian documentary

Los Angelenos, Arclight Cinemas will offer a stream of Truth To Power, a new documentary about the musical and political pursuits of System Of A Down Frontman Serj Tankian.

The film, out in “virtual cinemas” via Oscilloscope Laboratories on February 19th, features an original score composed by Tankian; the preview features a snippet of new music from Tankian’s Elasticity EP. Truth to Power also features interviews with Tankian’s System of a Down bandmates, producer Rick Rubin, and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, his recent collaborator on a cover of Gang of Four’s “Natural’s Not in It.”

“With exclusive interviews, adventures, and original footage personally filmed by Serj, Truth to Power allows audiences backstage access to an international rock star whose faith in music not only revolutionized heavy metal but also world events,” Oscilloscope Laboratories said of the documentary.

“Throughout his life, the musician has pursued social justice, harnessing the power of his songs and celebrity for real political change. Serj’s voice is equally likely to take on American corporate greed as lambast the corrupt regime of his homeland. His decades-long campaign for formal U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was finally approved by Congress last year. Governments hate him. People love him.”