California Assemblymember Holden introduces ‘Stop Investment in Turkey Act’

Asbarez – Assemblymember Chris Holden on Thursday introduced the Stop Investment in Turkey Act, AB 1019, that will mandate the state to stop all new investments or renew existing investments issued or owned by Turkey using the full force of the California government to pressure Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide and takes steps towards justice to its victims.

“An unrepentant Turkey prevents justice for the families of Armenian Genocide survivors, and makes Turkey a more dangerous country for their minority communities and neighboring Armenia,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “Continued investment in the Government of Turkey signals implicit support for their actions, and it needs to stop.”

California is home to the largest population of Armenians in the nation and most of them are of direct descendants of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Despite efforts by state and federal governments around the world to encourage Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the government of Turkey continues to engage in an ongoing campaign of genocide denial and imposes an illegal economic blockade on neighboring Armenia.