Amb. Mkrtchyan briefs Lithuanian MEPs on the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan had meetings with Lithuanian Members of the European Parliament Juozas Olekas and Petras Austrevicius.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed the interlocutors on the situation and recent developments in Armenia and Artsakh after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan.

Special emphasis was placed on the urgency of resolving the issue of war prisoners and resumption of negotiations on the status of Artsakh.

The prospects of Armenia-EU relations, the opportunities for deepening cooperation in the context of the Eastern Partnership were also discussed.