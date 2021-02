Congressman Darrell Issa has joined the the Congressional Armenian Caucus, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Darrell Issa, who is of Lebanese descent, served in Congress from 2001 to 2019, and returns once again to represent portions of the San Diego area.

He will be serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the primary committee setting policy on U.S. relations with Armenia/Artsakh.